New labour codes unlikely to be implemented from April 1: Report

The government has deferred the implementation of four labour codes that were enacted by the Parliament. The four labour codes are -- Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; Code on Wages.

While the first three were passed by the Parliament in September last year, the fourth one was passed during the Monsoon session in 2019.

The four labour codes were earlier set to be notified on April 1. However, the delay on the part of the states in finalising the rules forced the government to delay the implementation of the codes, a report in Economic Times said.

“Implementation of labour codes looks unlikely from April 1. The government wants at least some industrial states to notify rules across four labour codes along with the Centre to avoid any legal void,” the ET report quoted a senior Labour ministry official as saying.

As many as 29 central labour laws governing occupational safety, minimum wages, and social security have been consolidated into these codes. The Labour Ministry is believed to be ready with the new rules and will notify them once states finalise the rules to be implemented in their domain.

The decision to defer the implementation of the codes will grant more time to companies to rejig their salary structures and other human resource policies.

Notably, the trade unions are opposing the new rules saying that they are against the interests of the workers.

