New fire alarm, suppression system for school and inter-state buses. 

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Saturday (January 29) issued a notification to introduce fire alarm and suppression systems in school and all the inter-state buses that ply in different States.

A senior official said that seeing the safety of the passengers who travel from one city to another daily, instructions have been given to the concerned department to equip all the buses with fire protection system. The step will also benefit school students, he added.

Due to heat and smoke, a lot of people and school students who travel daily by the buses are at risk but after the installation of such safety systems they will be safe.

The new safety system will provide additional evacuation time to everyone by thermal management in case if fire breaks out anyhow.

The statement issued in this regards, reads, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated January 27 2022, has introduced the fire alarm system and fire protection system in the passenger (or, occupant) compartment in buses through an amendment in the AIS (Automotive Industry Standard)-135 for Type III buses (type III vehicles are those designed and constructed for long distance passenger transport, for seated passengers) and school buses."

The official said that a water mist-based active fire protection system and a standalone fire alarm system will help in keeping the temperature of the vehicle under control. This system will not let go the temperature above 50 degree. It will automatically blow a horn if it happens.

