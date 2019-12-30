Delhi Weather: Attention! Several flights delayed, cancelled due to dense fog. Check flight status

Delhi weather alert! A layer of dense fog enveloped Delhi and NCR reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement across the city on Monday morning. Several flights flying in and out of the Delhi international airport have either been delayed or diverted to other nearby airports. Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport authorities said due to thick blanket of dense fog, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected.

An official said, Three flights were diverted from Delhi airport today morning due to heavy fog. IndiGo, SpiceJet have issued travel advisory for its passengers and asked them to keep a track of their flight status.

"Due to poor visibility in Delhi, our flights are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status. For rescheduling/cancellation, please visit Plan B," the airline tweeted.

SpiceJet tweeted, "Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Here's Delhi Airport flight status:

