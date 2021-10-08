Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nepali Congress delegation to meet JP Nadda today

A three-member delegation of Nepali Congress will meet Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda today at the party office.

Vijay Chauthaiwala, in charge of the BJP Foreign Affairs Department, said the meeting will enable a better understanding of the working of the two parties.

"They will call on BJP president JP Nadda. This is to enhance the interaction between both parties. The talks will be about understanding each other's systems and party working," he told news agency ANI.

The three-member Nepali Congress delegation includes former Nepal ministers Prakash Sharan Mahat and Udaya Shumsher Rana and Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya.

Meanwhile, India and Nepal reviewed the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links along with the overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The two countries held the 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) and the 7th Project Steering Committee (PSC) meetings from October 6-7 here, the MEA said in a statement.

On the Indian side, JWG was led by Dr. Manoj Singh, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation-Freight), Ministry of Railways, and the PSC by Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary, DPA-III Ministry of External Affairs, while the Nepalese side was led by Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, for both meetings.

