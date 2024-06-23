NEET UG row: Bihar EOU investigation catches pace, probe team questions Hazaribagh school management

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students protesting against NEET exam

In a fresh development in the NEET paper leak, Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOUEOU on Sunday reached Oasis school in Hazaribagh and questioned the management regarding the leaked question papers. Meanwhile, NTA has sent the original question paper of the medical entrance examination to the EOU. The original question paper was needed to check the booklet number of the burnt question paper found on May 5 and send it to FSL.

Notably, the question paper was leaked from Hazaribagh's Oasis School. Earlier on June 22, the EOU team reached the school and questioned the school management and teachers. The booklet number 6136488 whose question paper reached Patna belonged to this school.

Meanwhile, EOU is also looking for 10 PG doctors from the Patna-Ranchi Medical College, as they are accused of solving the question paper.

Six arrested from Deoghar

The latest development comes after the EOU detained six more people, including a wanted prime suspect Chintu from Deoghar. EOU conducted the operation with the Jharkhand Police and brought the arrested to Patna. They were detained from a house near AIIMS-Deoghar in Devipur police station area on Friday night.

The arrested suspects were Chintu alias Baldeo Kumar, Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Panku Kumar, Kaju alias Prashant Kumar, Ajit Kumar, and Rajiv Kumar alias Karu.

What is the case?

The NTA conducted NEET-UG on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates participating. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. It is worth mentioning that on May 5, the day of the NEET examination, Bihar police raided Khemnichak and found a burnt question paper and recovered booklet number 636488.

The booklet belonged to an exam centre in Hazaribagh. Police traced the source of the question paper leak to Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and other places. Later the arrests were made.

ALSO READ | NEET-UG exam paper leak case: Bihar Police arrests six from Jharkhand's Deoghar, probe underway