NEET UG paper leak kingpin, two other accused arrested by CBI

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three more individuals in the NEET-UG paper leak case. According to sources, the three arrested individuals include, Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi, Dipendra Kumar and Shashi Kumar Paswan. Shashi, a B.Tech (Electrical) pass out from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, is one of the masterminds of the paper leak. Moreover, Bishnoi and Dipendra, second-year and first-year medical students at the Bharatpur Medical College respectively, were part of the solver gang.

Shashi is an accomplice of Pankaj alias Aditya who was arrested earlier and stole the paper from the trunk from Hazaribagh. According to the information, all of them were present in Hazaribagh on the morning of 5 May, the day of the exam, to solve the paper. With the latest actions, the total number of arrested accused has reached 21 in this case.

Four AIIMS Patna students arrested

Before them, 4 medical students of Patna AIIMS were also arrested on Wednesday. Among the detainees, three were third-year students and one was a second-year student. The detained students were identified as Chandan Kumar (3rd year), Rahul Kumar (3rd year), Karan Jain (3rd year), and Kumar Shanu (2nd year). Before that, the probe agency arrested two other accused including a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case who allegedly stole the paper from a National Testing Agency's trunk in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. They were also part of the solver gang.

How the case proceeded so far?

The NEET-UG exam was conducted by the NTA on May 5. On the day of the examination, Bihar police found burnt question paper and a booklet. The Bihar Police's Economic Offencees Wing (EOW) launched an investigation into the matter. The EOW traced the booklet number to Oasis Shool, a NEET-UG exam centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh as the booklet belonged to the centre. EOW reached Hazaribagh and investigated the case. Meanwhile, it also procured the original question paper from the NTA and matched it with the burnt piece of paper.

However, the case was taken over the CBI after the Education Ministry requested the probe agency. The investigations led to the arrest of Principal and Vice Principal of Oasis School and others. So far, the CBI has arrested 21 accused in the case. During the course of its investigation, the CBIachieved a major breakthrough by finding out how the paper got leraked. The probe agency arrested Pankaj Kumar, a civil engineer from Bokaro who was masterminded behind the theft of the NEET exam papers from a trunk in Hazaribagh while another accused Raju Singh helped him in this heist.

