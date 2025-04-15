Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution to protect state rights, forms panel led by retired SC judge Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a landmark resolution to protect state rights, forming a committee led by retired SC judge Justice Kurian Joseph. CM MK Stalin accused the center of eroding federal principles.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a strong attack against the central government, accusing it of encroaching upon the rights of states. In a significant move, Stalin announced in the State Assembly the formation of a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph. The committee will study all aspects related to federalism and submit a comprehensive report to the state government to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s constitutional rights.

Historical parallel drawn with Karunanidhi's 1969 move

Stalin's announcement echoed a similar initiative taken by former CM M. Karunanidhi in 1969 when a resolution on state autonomy was passed in the Assembly and a retired judge was tasked with examining the issue. The findings were later adopted through another resolution in 1974.

DMK vs Centre: Federalism under strain

The Stalin-led DMK government has repeatedly clashed with the Modi government on several key issues, including NEET, the language policy, the appointment of Vice Chancellors, and delimitation. The Chief Minister said that while the Constitution clearly defines the division of responsibilities through the Union List, State List, and Concurrent List, the current central government is disregarding these provisions and infringing on subjects such as medical education, law and justice, and revenue.

Stalin accuses Centre of undermining state authority

"The federal structure of India has been systematically weakened by the current regime in Delhi," Stalin said in the Assembly. He emphasized the need for constitutional safeguards to be reasserted, accusing the Centre of bypassing state authority on several critical matters.

Addressing the Assembly today, Stalin said, "We have lost many students due to the NEET exam. We have continuously opposed the NEET exam. In the name of the triple language policy, the Union Government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Since we have denied NEP, the Union Government has not released Rs 2500 crore to the State. In such a situation, education must be brought under the State list."

Political implications ahead of 2026 elections

With state elections due next year, the DMK appears poised to turn the federalism debate into a political plank. By positioning the Centre as a threat to state autonomy, the Stalin government is likely to rally regional sentiment in the run-up to the polls.