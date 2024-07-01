NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court defers hearing on new petition for two weeks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

NEET-UG 2024 row: The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on a new petition in the NEET-UG 2024 case for two weeks. The petitioner has sought an order to re-appear in the exam. The petition also sought action against NTA officials for allegedly "tampering with the OMR sheet." The Supreme Court noted that the exam was conducted on June 23, and its answer key has already been made public. The court questioned how a PIL could be filed in this case under these circumstances.

During the last hearing in the apex court, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the NEET re-exam was on June 23, and the results would likely be declared by June 30 to facilitate the counseling process starting on July 6. It was reported that out of 1,563 eligible candidates on June 23, only 813 (52 per cent) appeared for the NEET re-exam, while 48 per cent of the students did not attend the exam.

It is pertinent to mention that there is an uproar across the country over the NEET paper leak case. Agencies are actively investigating the matter. Students are persistently demanding the cancellation of the exam.

CBI makes sixth arrest in NEET-UG paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra on charges of alleged malpractices in the medical entrance examination. Public prosecutor Rakesh Rathore said that Jay Jalaram School is situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district. The school is owned by Dixit Patel who was arrested in the early hours on June 30 from his residence. He further added that Patel was being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to acquire his remand.

Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5. With Patel’s arrest, the CBI has apprehended six persons in this case. The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test.

Doctor pays Rs 4 lakh to solver to appear in exam in place of his son

Meanwhile, a doctor and his son from the Naini area of Prayagraj have come under the radar of the Bihar Police. According to received information, the doctor allegedly paid Rs 4 lakh to a paper solver to ensure his son's success in NEET. The Bihar Police are now conducting raids to locate the doctor and his son, but both are currently absconding.

