'Please do justice, you are our last hope', protesting NEET students urge PM Modi after holding march in Delhi

The NEET UG paper leak row is intensifying as the NEET students and their parents, on Sunday, protested at Jantar Mantar demanding to re-conduct the medical entrance examination. The protestors also took out a march from Jantar Mantar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. However, the police stopped them.

The protestors were demanding to meet the prime minister. The cops denied the permission and asked the protestors to write a memorandum. The protestors subsequently handed over a memorandum to the police and ended the protest. In their memorandum, the students emphasised that the leak had been established by the investigation of the Bihar Police's EOU and hence the counselling must be stayed immediately. Requesting to PM Modi, students wrote, "Please do justice" and "You are our last hope."

Notably, the examination took place on May 5, in which around 24 lakh candidates participated. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. Subsequently, the students are demanding to stop the counselling process and re-conduct the examination.

Committee formed for reformations

After massive public outcry, the Ministry of Education constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The 7-member committee, led by ISRO Former Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

The NEET examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In the meantime, the UGC NET examination was also cancelled after reports of a paper leak emerged, further exacerbating the concerns over the sanctity of the examination process. Fueling further concerns, the NEET PG exam which was to be held today was also cancelled on the night of June 22.

