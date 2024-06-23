'Absolutely disgraceful': Top doctors' body slams govt over postponement of NEET-PG exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Students protest over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examination

The top doctors' body, the Federation of All India Medical Association, took a firm stance on Saturday (June 22) against the government's recent decision over the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, which came in light of growing concerns about the integrity of competitive examinations, especially after the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination has gripped the country's attention.



In a statement released on Saturday, the FAIMA slammed the government over its order, which informed of the postponement of the NEET PG exam mere hours before its official commencement across the country. The top doctor's body while demanding an immediate explanation, said, the govt. incompetence in managing a well-planned examination is completely unacceptable.

"Absolutely disgraceful! The NEET PG exam was postponed again, just a day before it was scheduled! This is the pathetic harassment of doctors who travelled, spent money, and sacrificed time. The government's incompetence in managing a well-planned exam is unacceptable. We demand an immediate explanation," the doctors' body said in a statement.





Further, in a separate statement, Dr. Rohan Krishnan, Chairman, FAIMA, also extended support to the students while assuring them that the association stands with them and 'will make sure that the next date is given with ample time'.

He said, "I hope that the National Board of Examinations has concrete reasons to postpone this examination, and they should come up with immediate answers. I request the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to come forward and tell me what the reason was for postponing the exam?. I want to assure the students that we stand with them, and we will make sure that the next date is given with ample time."

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Union Health Ministry has cited 'precautionary measures' as a reason behind its recent order, which decided to postpone the examination.

In a statement released, the Ministry said, "Taking into consideration the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examinations for medical students. It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow, i.e., June 23, 2024."



"The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest. The Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process, it added.



