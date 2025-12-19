NEET aspirant swept sway in canal, body found after overnight search in Kota's Kunhadi area A NEET aspirant from Jaipur drowned after accidentally falling into a canal in Kota’s Kunhadi area. His body was recovered the next morning after an overnight search operation. Police have termed the incident an accident and the family has raised no objections.

Kota:

A 24-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead on Friday morning after allegedly falling into the Main Canal in Kota's Kunhadi area, police officials said. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Kumawat, a resident of Jaipur district, who had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG in Kota for the past three to four years. Kumawat was living in a hostel in the Kunhadi area, a locality known for housing hundreds of competitive exam aspirants.

According to Kunhadi Circle Inspector Mangelal Yadav, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Lokesh was returning to his hostel with friends after visiting picnic spots in the city. Around 6 pm, he stopped near the Main Canal and went down to wash his face. "He accidentally fell into the water and was instantly swept away by the strong current as water was released from the Chambal," the officer said.

Search halted due to darkness

A search operation was launched immediately after the incident but had to be halted due to poor visibility after nightfall. The operation resumed on Friday morning, and the body was recovered from the Nanta area, around 400 to 500 metres from the spot where he fell. Initial inquiry suggests the incident was accidental, police said.

Family raises no suspicion

Nanta Circle Inspector Chetan Sharma said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The family did not express any suspicion or level allegations regarding the death. However, a case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, as per standard procedure, he added.

ALSO READ: NEET aspirant with 99.99 score dies by suicide, leaves behind note saying didn't want to be a doctor