NEET aspirant, who scored 1475th rank in exam but didn't want to be doctor, dies by suicide The NEET aspirant had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test by securing 1475th rank in the OBC category, and was set to begin his MBBS admission in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai:

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died by suicide on the day he was supposed to leave for admission to a medical college.

NEET aspirant did not want to study medicine

He ended his life with his suicide note stating that he did not want to study medicine, police said. Identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, the deceased was the resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka.

He had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test by securing 1475th rank in the OBC category, and was set to begin his MBBS admission in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, said a senior police officer.

Anurag was found hanging from the ceiling

Borkar was found hanging from the ceiling by his family in the early hours. The suicide note recovered from his room said he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine but wanted to get into business. Further probe was underway, the official said.

Here’s what police said on suicide

Police said Anurag died by suicide at his residence before he could leave for Gorakhpur. Even as the officials have not released the contents of the note to the media, police stated off the record that Anurag had written that he did not wish to become a doctor.

It is not the first time that a NEET aspirants has died by suicide. Many students feel a lot of pressure when it comes to their studies and academic life. Students must note that school and college are just one part of their life and not everything. However, to handle such stress in life, teenagers should try to talk openly with their family and friends about what they are going through.