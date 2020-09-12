18-year-old NEET aspirant hangs self over fear of failure; suicide note recovered

Image Source : PTI 18-year-old NEET aspirant hangs self over fear of failure

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Madurai on Saturday. The incident comes a day before the conduct of the medical entrance examination. Identified as Jyoti Durga, the deceased has also left a suicide note wherein she has mentioned her fears of failure in the exam. According to the details, Durga had not been able to clear the NEET exam last year and had waited for a year to try again this year. Earlier on Friday, the deceased also had a discussion with her father and shared her concerns about the NEET exam.

In the suicide note, the deceased has told her family they should not blame themselves for the step taken by her. The suicide was because of her fear of failing in the exam, she wrote.

More details in the report claimed the deceased's parents thought she was preparing for her exams, while she hung herself to death.

She was found hanging in her room the next morning, when her parents knocked on the door. Upon receiving no response, they later broke open the door.

Meanwhile, her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations in the case are on.

