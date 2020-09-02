NEET 2020: Pulwama attack accused, Jaish module associate seeks permission to appear for exam

Image Source : PIXABAY NEET 2020: Pulwama attack accused seeks permission to appear for exam

NEET 2020 exams are set to be conducted from September 13 and the authorities with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam have received an application from a Kashmiri youth, who is an accused in the Pulwama terror attack. According to media reports, the applicant, identified as Waiz Ul Islam was named as one of the 19 accused by NIA in its chargesheet for the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers. Islam has now sought permission from the NIA Special Court in Jammu, to appear for the upcoming NEET 2020 exams.

Waiz Ul Islam had appeared via video conference before the court to make his appeal, a report with India Today said, adding the NIA is all set to oppose the application when the case comes up for hearing on September 3.

Giving out reasons for the rejection of Islam's application for the NEET exam, the NIA said Waiz was a terror associate to the Jaish module, playing a key role in ordering explosives from e-commerce sites for the 2019 terror attack.

The accused has chosen Srinagar as his exam center, where he has to appear with other students for the competitive exam, an official told media.

Islam was arrested in March by the NIA. While Waiz had no terror links or even faint connection with radical elements, offline or online, the evidence against him was too strong.

With Waiz’s parents gone for Hajj, the Jaish module managed to brainwash the student to let them stay in their accommodation.

Waiz led the way for the group driving a scooter while the Jaish terrorists followed in a car. Anxious of letting them in his house, he arranged for their stay in a neighbours’ house, who had also gone for Hajj with Waiz’s parents.

Sources said the boy would purchase goods and deliver it to the Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Adnan himself at the Budgam-Pulwama border, considering he was the central commander of Jaish. Adnan himself is related to Maulana Masood Azhar.

With no past antecedents, the youth’s arrest is a shot in the arm for NIA which has been looking for evidence in the case.

He told interrogators that he was instructed on what to order online and subsequently deliver the "goods" to the module. He did not know the extent of the Pulwama conspiracy. An officer said "it was need to know basis."

