'Need to make India a fertile destination for global AI efforts': PM Modi tells CEOs, experts

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief executive officers (CEOs) and experts who are working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and highlighted that an ecosystem needs to be created that is 'transparent, impartial and secure'. He also stressed that there should be no compromise over the ethical use of AI, while also calling for the use of indigenous technology across key sectors.

During the interaction that happened at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM), the prime minister urged the CEOs to make India a 'fertile destination' for all global AI efforts. He also stated that the country was able to show its technical prowess through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and it could be replicated in the field of AI as well.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said PM Modi has emphasised on the importance of data security and democratisation of technology. He also appealed that the AI ecosystem in India should reflect the character and values of the nation, while also calling for the need on AI skilling and talent building.

"While speaking about the upcoming AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister highlighted that all the individuals and companies should leverage the summit to explore new opportunities and leapfrog on the growth path," the PMO said.

"Prime Minister highlighted that India has a unique proposition of scale, diversity and democracy, due to which the world trusts India’s digital infrastructure," it said. "In line with his vision of ‘AI for All’, the Prime Minister stated that we need to create an impact with our technology as well as inspire the world."

Who all participated in the interaction?

The high-level roundtable saw participation from CEOs of companies working in AI including Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho Corporation, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms Ltd, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data and Netweb Technologies. In addition to them, experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay were also present.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitin Prasada were also attended the meeting.

According to the PMO, the CEO acknowledged the government's efforts make India a leader in AI on the global stage. They also expressed strong support towards the goal of becoming self-sufficient in AI technology. "Aligned with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit in February, the interaction was aimed to foster strategic collaborations, showcase AI innovations, and accelerate India’s AI mission goals," the PMO stated.

