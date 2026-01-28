AI will replace repetitive jobs but create millions more, says govt’s top science advisor Artificial Intelligence will disrupt repetitive jobs but open new opportunities across sectors like agriculture and finance, says Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, as India expands AI labs and skill programmes nationwide.

New Delhi:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a disruptive technology that is expected to replace many repetitive jobs, while also creating new opportunities. India must be prepared for this major realignment, according to the government’s top science advisor.

In an interview ahead of the AI Impact Summit, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said efforts are underway to train the country’s youth in this emerging technology.

Government expanding AI and data labs across India

Sood said the government is establishing more AI and data laboratories in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to provide hands-on exposure to tools, datasets, and problem-solving environments.

“It’s a new disruptive technology. Whenever a new technology comes, there is a job realignment. But at the same time, new jobs will open up,” he said, drawing parallels with the introduction of computers in the 1990s.

Lessons from the computer revolution

Reflecting on past technological shifts, Sood said fears of job losses during the early computer era proved unfounded.

“In the 1990s, we never thought that all reservations would be done through a computer. We thought we would lose all the jobs that involved manual reservations. But people immediately got trained, re-skilled, and adapted. This is one of those moments,” he said.

He added that AI is expected to create new employment opportunities across sectors such as agriculture and finance.

Ensuring AI benefits reach all regions

The Principal Scientific Advisor emphasised that the government’s focus is on ensuring the impact of AI technologies is diffused across the length and breadth of the country.

“India’s primary expectation from the AI Impact Summit is to foster global convergence on AI’s future direction based on shared priorities and a common vision,” Sood said.

“As the name suggests—AI Impact Summit—we want to see how the impact of AI can be felt by people, major stakeholders, and organisations,” he added.

Focus on safe, inclusive and responsible AI adoption

Sood said the government is keen to ensure that the benefits of AI are not concentrated unevenly but are accessible to everyone.

“The impact is the major goal, while taking into account issues of safe use and other associated risks,” he said.

He also strongly advocated the adoption of AI by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to improve product quality.

“That is one area we need to accelerate. Honestly, it has not diffused enough,” Sood said.

India’s AI mission and skill development push

India launched its AI Mission in 2024, focusing on seven key pillars—developing computing facilities, applications, dataset creation, foundation models, startup financing, skill development initiatives, and responsible adoption through safe and trusted AI.

Sood said the skill development component of the mission aims to support more than 500 PhD fellows, 5,000 postgraduates, and 8,000 undergraduate students in a graded manner.

Boost for startups and global partnerships

He added that the government is encouraging startups to participate actively and form international partnerships, including collaborations with Station F, the world’s largest startup campus based in Paris.

