Meta, TikTok and YouTube face explosive trial over claims they addicted and harmed children Meta, TikTok and YouTube are facing a landmark US trial over allegations that their platforms were deliberately designed to addict children and harm their mental health. Executives including Mark Zuckerberg are expected to testify.

Three of the world’s biggest technology companies, Meta, ByteDance, and Google, are set to face a landmark trial in Los Angeles starting this week over allegations that their platforms deliberately addict and harm children. The lawsuit targets Meta’s Instagram, ByteDance’s TikTok, and Google’s YouTube.

Jury selection begins this week in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. This marks the first time the companies will present their case before a jury, and the outcome could have far-reaching implications for their businesses and how they manage children’s use of their platforms.

Jury selection underway in Los Angeles

The jury selection process is expected to take at least several days, with around 75 potential jurors questioned each day through at least Thursday. A fourth company named in the lawsuit, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, settled the case last week for an undisclosed amount.

Bellwether case could shape thousands of lawsuits

At the centre of the case is a 19-year-old plaintiff identified only by the initials “KGM.” Her lawsuit could play a pivotal role in determining how thousands of similar cases against social media companies proceed.

KGM, along with two other plaintiffs, has been selected for bellwether trials—test cases designed to assess how arguments resonate with a jury and what damages, if any, may be awarded. According to Clay Calvert, a nonresident senior fellow of technology policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, these trials serve as indicators for both sides.

Allegations of addictive design and mental health harm

KGM alleges that her early and prolonged use of social media addicted her to the platforms and worsened depression and suicidal thoughts. The lawsuit claims these harms resulted from deliberate design choices made by the companies to increase addiction among children in order to boost profits.

If successful, this legal strategy could bypass protections under the First Amendment and Section 230, which typically shields technology companies from liability for user-generated content.

“Borrowing heavily from the behavioral and neurobiological techniques used by slot machines and exploited by the cigarette industry, Defendants deliberately embedded in their products an array of design features aimed at maximising youth engagement to drive advertising revenue,” the lawsuit states.

Executives expected to testify

Senior executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are expected to testify during the trial, which is expected to last between six and eight weeks. Legal experts have compared the case to the Big Tobacco trials, which culminated in a 1998 settlement requiring cigarette companies to pay billions in healthcare costs and restrict marketing aimed at minors.

“Plaintiffs are not merely the collateral damage of Defendants' products,” the lawsuit says. “They are the direct victims of the intentional product design choices made by each Defendant.”

Tech giants push back on allegations

The companies named in the lawsuit strongly dispute the claims, arguing that their platforms do not deliberately harm children and that they have implemented numerous safeguards over the years. They also maintain that they are not liable for content posted by third parties.

In a recent blog post, Meta said that lawsuits blaming social media for teen mental health struggles oversimplify a complex issue. The company argued that mental health challenges are influenced by multiple factors, including academic pressure, school safety, socio-economic challenges, and substance abuse.

A Meta spokesperson said on Monday that the company strongly disagrees with the allegations and is confident the evidence will demonstrate its long-standing commitment to supporting young people.

Google and TikTok respond

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said the allegations against YouTube are “simply not true,” adding that providing young people with a safer and healthier experience has always been central to the company’s work.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

More cases expected across the US

This trial is the first in a series of cases expected to begin this year that aim to hold social media companies accountable for alleged harm to children’s mental well-being.

A federal bellwether trial scheduled for June in Oakland, California, will represent school districts that have sued social media platforms over similar claims. Additionally, more than 40 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits against Meta, accusing the company of contributing to the youth mental health crisis by deliberately designing addictive features on Instagram and Facebook.

While most of these cases have been filed in federal court, some states have pursued litigation in their own jurisdictions. TikTok also faces comparable lawsuits in more than a dozen states.

