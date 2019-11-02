Nearly 16 acres encroached land retrieved in Jammu and Kashmir, Samba

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE acres of government land was retrieved in a major anti-encroachment drive (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Nearly 16 acres of government land was retrieved in a major anti-encroachment drive along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The drive was carried out at Bagla and Pekhari villages adjoining the highway near Thandi Khui under the supervision of Samba Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria and Senior Superintendent of Police Shakti Pathak on Friday, they said.

The officials said three JCB machines were pressed into action and all the illegal structures were raised to the ground during the drive which was accomplished in assistance with police. While 15.12 acres land was retrieved from Bagla village, nearly one acre was cleared of the encroachment in nearby Pekhari, the officials said.

The deputy commissioner directed the revenue officers to initiate the demarcation process of the retrieved land immediately. "Any encroachment on government land in the district will not be viewed leniently and action as warranted under law shall be initiated," Khajuria warned.

