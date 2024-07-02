NDA parliamentary party meeting to be held in Parliament Library Building today, PM Modi likely to speak

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. This will mark his first speech to the MPs of the ruling coalition during the first session of Parliament since he began his third term in office. While PM Modi has spoken to the NDA MPs on various occasions in the past, particularly when he was chosen as their leader before each of his terms, it is more customary for him to address the meetings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs during parliamentary sessions.

BJP notifies allies for crucial meeting

Official sources said all members of Parliament of the BJP and its allies have been notified about Tuesday’s meeting and asked to attend it. The development assumes significance as the BJP, for the first time since 2014, has lost the majority in the Lok Sabha in the recently-held polls and depends on its allies for the government’s continuation. The NDA meeting comes amid discussions going on in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

PM Modi to respond to debate on Motion of Thanks

Prime Minister Modi is also likely to respond on Tuesday evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced on Monday morning. The debate is likely to conclude on Tuesday evening, following which Modi would respond, the sources said. The debate on the Motion of Thanks could not begin on Friday due to repeated disruptions caused by the opposition over the NEET exam paper leak issue.

Congress seeks response from PM on NEET, Agniveer

On Monday, the Congress accused the BJP of "distorting" Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha to allege that he insulted Hindus, saying the ruling party will not be able to sell falsehoods and will have to answer on issues such as medical entrance exam NEET and Agniveer. In a fiery session of the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its leadership of fostering "communal divisions". His speech provoked strong reactions from the treasury benches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to Gandhi’s accusations by condemning him for allegedly branding the entire Hindu community as violent.

