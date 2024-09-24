NDA leaders, including Nitish, Naidu hail PM Modi for 'successful' and 'substantial' visit to US

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi with NDA leaders

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded his "successful and substantial" three-day visit to the US during which he attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, an overwhelming Indian community event and addressed the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted PM Modi's visit to the US will not only deepen the ties between the two nations but also boost investment in the country.

"The decisions taken during the recent US visit of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to increase investment between the two countries are welcome. The decisions taken between the two countries will increase investment in cutting edge technology areas and open new avenues of development. The people of Bihar are excited about the announcements made during the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the US and the new opportunities arising from them. The warm welcome accorded to Hon'ble Prime Minister by world leaders and Indian diaspora strengthens his leadership. This visit will have far reaching and positive effects. Congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister for this successful visit" the Bihar chief minister posted on X.

Investments will naturally benefit our state: Shinde on PM Modi's US visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also praised PM Modi's US visit, saying his visit would increase investments and subsequently his state would be benefited.

"PM @narendramodi ji’s USA visit has shown once again why he is a global statesman and trendsetter par excellence. In a short visit, he has been able to cover many sectors, which will strengthen India’s journey to progress. As Indians, we feel very proud to see when our Prime Minister is welcomed specially by American President Biden to his personal residence and school. I welcome the engagement with tech and business leaders. Maharashtra has a robust interaction with many of these people and PM’s efforts to draw investments will naturally benefit our state. I am particularly happy that PM Modi ensured the return of almost 300 antiquities from USA. It is important a leader keeps in touch with his cultural roots and this is exactly what PM Modi is doing," Shinde's X post read.

PM has strengthened India's position in the comity of nations: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined the bandwagon to praised PM Modi's US visit.

"I welcome Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji as he returns to the country after his successful visit to the United States. We are lucky to be working under the leadership of such a statesman. He has strengthened India's position in the comity of nations and has unarguably emerged as a tall world leader, bringing communities and countries together. His address to the United Nations stands as testimony to the importance world leaders associate with India and the significance of the role we are poised to play on the global stage in the coming years," the CM said in an X post.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy praised PM Modi, saying he was astounded to see the PM handling a range of issues in a short frame of time.

"I welcome Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji back after yet another successful visit to the United States. I was astounded by the range of issues he was able to handle in a short frame of time. In three days he dealt with atomic energy, cervical cancer vaccine, semiconductors, AI, biotechnology, quantum technology, Indo-Pacific economic framework, recovery of our cultural heritage and a host of other topics. All this besides strategic discussions on geopolitical matters. One can also not forget the warm images of his bonding with the Indian diaspora. Thank you, Sir for your relentless efforts to achieve the goals of a #ViksitBharat. It is very inspiring," Kumaraswamy's X post read.

PM Modi's US visit will be fruitful for the progress of the nation: Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said PM Modu's US visit will be fruitful for the progress of the nation.

"Global leader and beloved son of Mother India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning to India today after concluding his three-day visit to USA. During his three-day visit, he attended the Quad Leaders Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York which was unique in itself, also, he held important bilateral meetings during his visit which will be fruitful for the progress of the nation. Narendra Modi's meeting with Vietnam President To Lam on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and discussions on ways to enhance relations between the two countries and increase cooperation in areas such as connectivity, trade and culture will benefit the country's trade. The world will remember Modiji's address at the United Nations Future Summit. Every Indian is feeling proud seeing the world's love for Modi Ji during his USA visit. That's why the whole world is saying, Modi is the pride of India," he said in a video message on X.

PM Modi leaves for India

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday left for home after wrapping up his "successful and substantial" three-day visit to the US. He also held bilateral meetings on Sunday with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

