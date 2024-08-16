Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. NDA allies hold meeting at JP Nadda's residence with focus on 'mutual coordination'

NDA allies hold meeting at JP Nadda's residence with focus on 'mutual coordination'

The NDA conducted a meeting of its leaders at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Severa leaders of the alliance took part in the meeting.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2024 18:01 IST
JP Nadda, NDA
Image Source : PTI BJP national president JP Nadda

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a meeting of its constituent parties at BJP president JP Nadda's residence in the national capital on Friday (August 16). The key meet was held focused on mutual coordination. Among those who took part in it including BJP leaders Arun Singh, Kiren Rijiju, L. Murugan, and Bhupender Yadav. 

Who else participated in the meeting?

From JDU, Sanjay Jha; from Nishad Party, Praveen Nishad; Pramod Boro; from Apna Dal (S), Anupriya Patel; JDS' HD Kumaraswamy; HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi; RLD's Jayant Chaudhary; the Chief Minister of Nagaland; Tamil Maanila Congress' GK Vasan; TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu; LJP (Ram Vilas') Chirag Paswan, and others were also present.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement