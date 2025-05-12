NCW condemns online trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his daughter Vikram Misri is a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. As per people's opinion, the diplomat has only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken, and he has done his duty impeccably. There is no reason for anyone to feel malice towards him.

New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the online trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, his family, and particularly his daughter in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 (Saturday) to halt all military actions on land, air and sea. In a statement issued by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the panel denounced the sharing of the young woman's contact details, calling it a grossly irresponsible act and a serious breach of privacy that endangers her safety.

Rahatkar stressed that personal attacks on the family members of senior civil servants like Misri are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible.

Calling for restraint and respect in both online and offline spaces, the NCW urged citizens to rise above such behaviour.

"Let us choose dignity and responsible conduct," Rahatkar added.

The Misri family has also received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and politicians Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav.

Veteran diplomat criticises trolling of Vikram Misri's family

"It's utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification.

"Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop- stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down. #StopTrollingMisri #SupportDiplomats #VikramMisri #IndianDiplomacy #NoToDoxxing," Rao had posted on X.

Know more about Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri was serving as the deputy national security advisor (NSA) in his previous assignment. He has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers- Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Misri served as India's ambassador to China from 2019-2021. Misri is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. The ties between the two countries nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

In his illustrious career, Misri also served as India's ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions, including Pakistan, the US, Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.