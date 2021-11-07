Sameer Wankhede part of Aryan Khan 'kidnapping plot'; Mohit Kamboj 'mastermind': Nawab Malik

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Sameer Wankhede was part of Aryan Khan 'kidnapping plot', alleges Nawab Malik.

Maharashtra minister and national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to "kidnap" Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking to media in a press conference in Mumbai today, Malik claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Bharatiya Kamboj was the "mastermind" of the plot.

He further claimed that Wankhede had met Bharatiya at a graveyard in suburban Oshiwara.

Bollywood actor Shak Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested last month following a raid led by Sameer Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were seized allegedly.

Minister Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as "fake" and levelled a series allegations against Wankhede.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Friday said a total of six cases, including the drugs on cruise case from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit, will now be taken over by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Operations Branch of NCB Headquarters in New Delhi.

"No officer or officers have been REMOVED from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," it said.

Wankhede refuted that he has been "removed" from the investigation in the Aryan Khan case and said the agency's move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi.

However, Malik said the NCB officer's removal from the case "is just the beginning".

''Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," the NCP leader said.



