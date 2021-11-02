Sameer Wankhede involved in massive forgery: Nawab Malik reiterates allegations against NCB zonal director

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik addressed a press conference on Tuesday and said Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede is involved in massive forgery. Malik reiterated that the case should be thoroughly investigated. Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede is facing charges of bribery and extortion and recorded his statement with officials of the vigilance department for the second time on Monday. Attacking former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the NCP leader today said, "no one can accuse me of having links with the underworld." Fadnavis on Monday had accused Nawab Malik of having relations with Jaydeep Rana who is involved in a drugs trafficking case, adding he will soon present evidence of Malik's relations with the underworld.

