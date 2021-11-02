Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
  Sameer Wankhede involved in massive forgery: Nawab Malik reiterates allegations against NCB zonal director
Earlier on Monday, Nawab Malik sought to link the BJP with an alleged narcotics dealer by tweeting the latter's photograph with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis.

New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2021 9:41 IST

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik addressed a press conference on Tuesday and said Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede is involved in massive forgery. Malik reiterated that the case should be thoroughly investigated. Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede is facing charges of bribery and extortion and recorded his statement with officials of the vigilance department for the second time on Monday. Attacking former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the NCP leader today said, "no one can accuse me of having links with the underworld." Fadnavis on Monday had accused Nawab Malik of having relations with Jaydeep Rana who is involved in a drugs trafficking case, adding he will soon present evidence of Malik's relations with the underworld.

  • Nov 02, 2021 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Why didn't Fadnavis initiate enquiry against me earlier? Nawab Malik asks

    Fadnavis has been in power and so he should be aware of my connections with the underworld if any. Why didn't he initiate an enquiry on me then? asks Nawab Malik

  • Nov 02, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    No one can prove any connection between me and underworld: Malik

    Fadnavis has said he would expose me after Diwali, I would ask him not to wait. They want to prove my connection with the underworld, which they are unable to: Nawab Malik

  • Nov 02, 2021 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fadnavis should apologise: Nawab Malik

    Fadnavis had earlier said I had to resign. I would say I am willing to resign a hundred times for the people of my country. I had resigned and came to power again in 2008. The case was with Supreme Court, which supported me. I demand an apology from Devendra Fadnavis on his statement: Nawab Malik

  • Nov 02, 2021 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    No drugs recovered from my son-in-law's possession: Nawab Malik

    Devendra Fadnavis had alleged drugs were recovered from the residence of my son-in-law. I would request Fadnavis to check with Sameer Wankhede on this, as both are close friends. No drugs were recovered from my son-in-law's possession, says Nawab Malik

