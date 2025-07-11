Indian Navy to induct 'Nistar': Country's first indigenous diving support vessel to boost submarine ops Developed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, Nistar was formally delivered to the Navy on July 8. With this induction, India joins a select group of nations equipped with specialized deep-sea diving and submarine rescue platforms.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy is set to commission its first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel (DSV), Nistar, on July 18, in a landmark step for India's underwater operational capabilities. The induction ceremony will take place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.

Developed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, Nistar was formally delivered to the Navy on July 8. With this induction, India joins a select group of nations equipped with specialized deep-sea diving and submarine rescue platforms.

A lifeline beneath the waves

Nistar is a cutting-edge asset equipped to perform complex deep-sea diving and submarine rescue operations, a critical capability possessed by only a few navies worldwide. Once commissioned, the vessel will be part of the Eastern Naval Command, bolstering India's preparedness for underwater emergencies.

A Navy spokesperson explained that Nistar will serve as the 'Mother Ship' for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), a system used to rescue and evacuate personnel from distressed submarines. This capability represents a major strategic enhancement to the Indian Navy's submarine rescue preparedness.

A look at the advanced capabilities onboard

Measuring approximately 120 metres in length and displacing nearly 10,000 tonnes, Nistar features:

A dynamic positioning system for precise navigation and station-keeping

An expansive diving complex with both air and saturation diving systems

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and side-scan sonar to expand its underwater reach

An onboard operation theatre, ICU, eight-bed hospital, and hyperbaric medical facilities for crew safety and medical emergencies

The vessel also boasts an endurance of over 60 days at sea, a 15-tonne sub-sea crane, and facilities to support helicopter operations, making it one of the most versatile naval platforms in the Indian fleet.

Mission to carry out precise and courageous underwater operations

With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the project involved 120 MSMEs across India, showcasing the government's push for 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.

Officials say Nistar stands as a testament to India's ability to design and construct complex naval platforms, furthering the Navy’s vision of self-sufficiency and indigenous technological advancement.

The modern Nistar adopts the motto ‘Surakshita Yatharthta Shauryam’, Deliverance with Precision and Bravery , aptly capturing its mission of precise and courageous underwater operations.

Strengthening India’s strategic posture

The new vessel carries forward the legacy of its namesake, ex-Nistar, a submarine rescue ship acquired from the erstwhile USSR in 1969 and commissioned in 1971. The original vessel played a significant role in diving and rescue operations over two decades of service.

The commissioning of Nistar will significantly enhance India’s operational preparedness in the underwater domain and reinforce its strategic maritime posture across the Indian Ocean Region. With this milestone, India enters a new chapter in deep-sea rescue and indigenous naval capability.