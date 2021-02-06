Image Source : FILE/PTI Navy official set on fire in Maharashtra's Palghar, dies

In a shocking incident, an official of the Indian Navy has died after being set on fire in Maharashtra's Palghar. According to Palghar SP Dattatray Shinde, the official was abducted near the Chennai airport, and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded.

As their demand remained unfulfilled, they set him ablaze, Shindey said. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar Dubey (27), a resident of Ranchi.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated.

READ MORE: Mumbai: Navy sailor dies on board warship from bullet injury

READ MORE: Goa: Indian Navy sailor found dead in Vasco town

Latest India News