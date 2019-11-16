Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
Navy MiG-29K crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

An Indian Navy MiG-29K aircraft has crashed in Goa on Saturday. The incident happened soon after the aircraft took off for a training mission.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2019 14:15 IST

An Indian Navy MiG-29K aircraft has crashed in Goa on Saturday. The incident happened soon after the aircraft took off for a training mission. 

As per initial reports, both pilots have ejected safely. The aircraft was the trainer version of the widely used MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Navy. 

"The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely," said Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

Mig 29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). During recovery, there was a bird hit and the aircraft caught fire on the right engine. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in an open and safe area. No casualties reported have been reported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after the accident that he had spoken to the two pilots and that he prayed for their good health and well being. 

 

