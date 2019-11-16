Navy MiG-29K crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

An Indian Navy MiG-29K aircraft has crashed in Goa on Saturday. The incident happened soon after the aircraft took off for a training mission.

As per initial reports, both pilots have ejected safely. The aircraft was the trainer version of the widely used MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Sources: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission. Both the pilots have managed to eject safely. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. pic.twitter.com/nMWPYOeUFN — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

"The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely," said Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 16, 2019

Mig 29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). During recovery, there was a bird hit and the aircraft caught fire on the right engine. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in an open and safe area. No casualties reported have been reported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after the accident that he had spoken to the two pilots and that he prayed for their good health and well being.