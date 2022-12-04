Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Navy Day: PM Modi lauds navy personnel, asserts 'India is proud of its rich maritime history'

Navy Day: Applauding the Indian Navy on Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Each year, India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on Navy Day. He said the nation is proud of the Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.

"Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security (sic)," he added.

The celebrations of Navy Day are intended to encourage broader outreach, revive maritime awareness among citizens, and showcase the Navy's contributions to national security.

Defence chiefs pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

Earlier in the day, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Army chief Lt General BS Raju, pay homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our National Interests and to remain a #CombatReady #Credible #Cohesive & #FutureProof Force. We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our Bravehearts & gratitude to our veterans," Spokesperson Indian Navy tweeted quoting Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar as saying.

It is worth mentioning here that President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day celebrations program organised by Eastern Naval Command today (December 4) in Visakhapatnam.

