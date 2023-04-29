Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
'Large presence' of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean Region concerning: Navy Chief

On a daily basis, it is being seen that there is a certain amount of contestation happening at sea. It is well below the threshold of conflict, but possibility of a full-fledged cannot be ruled out, the Navy chief said.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2023 18:12 IST
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar
Image Source : PTI Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Underlining that there is a 'large presence' of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday said that India is keeping a 'very close watch' on the developments in the region to protect and preserve its national interests in the maritime domain.

Attending a conclave, he also said that the Indian Navy is seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan. Talking about both conventional and non-conventional threats, "web of threats" that are emerging.

On a question on PLA Navy ships docking at ports in Pakistan, he said, these ships are docking at ports in various countries, and not just in Pakistan. As far as their visit to ports in Pakistan are concerned, "we are ceased of it, and keep a watch on", he said. As far as their visit to ports in Pakistan are concerned, "we are ceased of it, and keep a watch on", he said.

Admiral Kumar said the Pakistan Navy is modernising itself at a good pace and seeks to become a 50-platform force in 10-15 years, and they are adding new corvettes and frigates to their fleet.

(With PTI inputs)

