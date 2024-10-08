Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Navratri 2024: Indian Railways introduces special meal at over 150 stations for passengers

According to the Ministry, while travelling, passengers celebrating Navratri often face various challenges regarding food and drink. To address these issues, Indian Railways has introduced the Navratri Special Thali at over 150 stations.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 22:18 IST
Navratri 2024, Indian Railways introduces special meal for navratri, Navratri 2024 meal by railways
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Indian Railways.

Navratri 2024: Indian Railways has launched a special meal at over 150 railway stations for the convenience of passengers travelling during the festive season of Navratri, a press release from the Railway Ministry said.

It added, "Passengers can order this delicious Navratri Vrat Special Thali online through mobile app and website."

Some of these stations are-

  1. Mumbai Central
  2. Delhi Junction
  3. Surat
  4. Jaipur
  5. Lucknow
  6. Patna Junction
  7. Ludhiana
  8. Durg
  9. Chennai Central
  10. Secunderabad
  11. Amravati
  12. Hyderabad
  13. Tirupati
  14. Jalandhar City
  15. Udaipur City
  16. Bengaluru Cantt
  17. New Delhi
  18. Thane
  19. Pune
  20. Mangalore Central Station 

"Special care has been taken to ensure quality and nutrition in the preparation of the Vrat Thali, honouring the essence of Navratri," a Ministry spokesperson said.

He added, "Passengers can easily book their thali by entering their PNR number on the IRCTC app or by visiting the IRCTC e-catering website."

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
