Navratri 2024: Indian Railways introduces special meal at over 150 stations for passengers

Navratri 2024: Indian Railways has launched a special meal at over 150 railway stations for the convenience of passengers travelling during the festive season of Navratri, a press release from the Railway Ministry said.
It added, "Passengers can order this delicious Navratri Vrat Special Thali online through mobile app and website."
Some of these stations are-
- Mumbai Central
- Delhi Junction
- Surat
- Jaipur
- Lucknow
- Patna Junction
- Ludhiana
- Durg
- Chennai Central
- Secunderabad
- Amravati
- Hyderabad
- Tirupati
- Jalandhar City
- Udaipur City
- Bengaluru Cantt
- New Delhi
- Thane
- Pune
- Mangalore Central Station
"Special care has been taken to ensure quality and nutrition in the preparation of the Vrat Thali, honouring the essence of Navratri," a Ministry spokesperson said.
He added, "Passengers can easily book their thali by entering their PNR number on the IRCTC app or by visiting the IRCTC e-catering website."
More details are awaited in this regard.