Navratri 2024: Indian Railways introduces special meal at over 150 stations for passengers

Navratri 2024: Indian Railways has launched a special meal at over 150 railway stations for the convenience of passengers travelling during the festive season of Navratri, a press release from the Railway Ministry said.

It added, "Passengers can order this delicious Navratri Vrat Special Thali online through mobile app and website."

Some of these stations are-

Mumbai Central Delhi Junction Surat Jaipur Lucknow Patna Junction Ludhiana Durg Chennai Central Secunderabad Amravati Hyderabad Tirupati Jalandhar City Udaipur City Bengaluru Cantt New Delhi Thane Pune Mangalore Central Station

"Special care has been taken to ensure quality and nutrition in the preparation of the Vrat Thali, honouring the essence of Navratri," a Ministry spokesperson said.

He added, "Passengers can easily book their thali by entering their PNR number on the IRCTC app or by visiting the IRCTC e-catering website."

More details are awaited in this regard.