Ludhiana: Two women die, 15 injured after pole falls on them during Navratri event | VIDEO

Two women died and at least 15 others got injured after a pole supporting a pandal fell on them during a Navratri Jagran - religious programme - on Rahon road in Ludhiana, Punjab.
The incident happened on Saturday night when high-velocity winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event. Subsequently, one of the poles fell on the audience. One of the victims was identified as Sunita Devi.
The injured women were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed. The injured were discharged after first aid, the police said.
