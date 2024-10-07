Ludhiana: Two women die, 15 injured after pole falls on them during Navratri event | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X Pole falls on audience during Navratri Jagran

Two women died and at least 15 others got injured after a pole supporting a pandal fell on them during a Navratri Jagran - religious programme - on Rahon road in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The incident happened on Saturday night when high-velocity winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event. Subsequently, one of the poles fell on the audience. One of the victims was identified as Sunita Devi.

The injured women were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed. The injured were discharged after first aid, the police said.

Man suffers heart attack during Ramleela performance, dies in Delhi

In another tragic incident, a 45-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar of Delhi's Shahdara. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased Sushil Kaushik was a property dealer by profession, said a senior police officer. A video also went viral on social media platforms, showing that Kaushik went back stage after he was not feeling well.

