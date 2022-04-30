Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana bail plea hearing underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana

Hanuman Chalisa row: Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana's bail is being heard by Mumbai Sessions Court. Rana couple were arrested on April 23 after they gave a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree.' The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested by the police and booked for sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups'.

They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet Rana is lodged in Byculla prison, her husband is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai police had told a special court that while on the face of it the plan of Rana couple to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence may look innocent, but it was in fact a "big plot" to challenge the MVA government.

A magistrate's court on Friday had rejected Rana couple applications seeking home food in prison.

