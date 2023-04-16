Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu spots 'suspicious character' at terrace of his house, claims security lapse

Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was recently released from jail, on Sunday (April 16) claimed to have spotted an “unknown suspicious character” on the terrace of his residence in Punjab’s Patiala. The Congress leader said that the suspicious character was wrapped in a grey blanket. He further said that the object was spotted around 7 pm on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sidhu said, “Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM , the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help , he immediately ran and escaped.” He further said that he has spoken to the DGP of Punjab Police and Patiala’s SSP. “Have spoken to @DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has also been informed,” he said.

Vows to keep raising voice for Punjab

Sidhu further said, “This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab.” He also tagged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the tweet.

Cricketer-turned-politician was released from Patiala jail today (April 1), approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail by Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case.

