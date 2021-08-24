Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Navjot Singh Sidhu camp preparing for coup in Punjab? 4 ministers, 26 MLAs rally against CM Amarinder

The ongoing tussle between State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seems to be far from over. In what could be seen as an attempt at the coup in Punjab, 26 MLAs and 4 cabinet ministers of Sidhu camp have opened a front the against Chief Minister. According to reports, the MLAs are preparing to meet party high command Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

As per reports, at least 26 MLAs and 3 cabinet ministers had gathered at the house of Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajendra Singh Bajwa to chalk out the strategy.

According to sources, these MLAs and cabinet ministers had openly supported Sidhu during his coronation. Owing to their closeness to Sidhu, it is being alleged that, several major administrative reshuffles were done in the areas of these MLAs and ministers and their favorite officers were transferred. Many development works were also stopped by the state government.

During the meeting, a resolution to remove Captain from the CM post was also passed.

Among ministers, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa attended the meet along with MLAs- Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Surjit Singh Dhiman, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Avtar Singh Henry Junior, Harjot Kamal, Amrik Singh, Santokh Singh, Parminder Singh Pinki, Madan Lal Jalapur, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Davinder Ghubaya, Pritam Singh Kotbhai, Kulbir Singh Zira, Darshan Brar, Dalvir Singh Goldy, Pargat Singh, Kaka Randeep Singh, Angad Singh.

The chief minister, who has been at loggerheads with Sidhu in the past, trained his guns on the Sidhu's advisors. He also asked Sidhu on Sunday to "rein in" his advisers after two of them made "atrocious" comments recently on sensitive issues like Kashmir and Pakistan. In a statement issued, Singh warned against such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

