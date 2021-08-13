Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navjot Sidhu needles Punjab CM Amarinder Singh over farm laws again: 'Either you scrap it or...'

Firing a fresh salvo, Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has again targeted Punujab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the farmer's issue. In a video shared on Facebook, Sidhu has threatened the CM to repeal the controversial farm laws.

Speaking during an event on Thursday, Sidhu challenged CM Amarinder Singh to scrap the three farm laws otherwise it will be done by the Congress MLAs. "It (farm laws) will certainly be scrapped. If you (CM Amarinder Singh) won't do it, the MLAs will," Sidhu is heard saying in the video of the public event shared on his Facebook page.

"We will offer electricity at a cheaper rate," he was seen saying.

While both the Chief Minister and the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President had made public statements about working together as a team, the cricketer-turned-politician doesn't stop at attacking the CM in one way or another. And the Congress state chief's this move can only be seen as yet another round of tussle with the CM.

Amarinder Singh who had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi had reportedly raised the issue of Sidhu's continued attacks on the Congress government in the state.

