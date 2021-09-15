Follow us on Image Source : PTI Badals laid foundation of '3 black farm laws', provided Centre with blue prints: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Launching a scathing attack at the Akalis, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that the Badals laid the 'foundation' of the three black farm laws, and taking the help of the blue print of these, the Modi government at the Center chalked out the road map for the agriculture acts.

Navjot Sidhu said, "During all-party meeting, resolution on 10 farm laws was passed. Sukhbir Singh Badal withdrew. As per Minutes of Meeting, he favoured the ordinances, opposed resolution arguing that there was nothing wrong in ordinance, describing it as pro-farmers."

Sidhu said, "It was his idea and he presented before the Modi government at the Center. He first implemented it in Punjab and told that the Modi government implemented. In 2013, a separate Contract Farming Act was passed in the assembly and the person who placed it in the assembly was none other than Parkash Singh Badal. Sidhu insisted, "'I say this because the Punjab Contract Farming Act 2013 is the soul of farmers' laws."

Punjab Congress President said, "Nowhere in the Farming Act there was talk of MSP, it was not written that the corporate farmer would not be able to buy the crop at a price lower than the MSP, but he was given full license to buy below MSP... From this their intentions were clear."

