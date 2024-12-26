Naveen Patnaik downplays Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Bharat Ratna proposal: 'No idea why'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bharat Ratna: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave a reserved response to Union Minister Giriraj Singh's suggestion to award him the Bharat Ratna today (December 26). Singh had demanded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, to be conferred upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik.

When asked by reporters about Singh's demand, Patnaik said, "I have no idea why he did that."

BJD welcomes Giriraj Singh's demand

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amar Patnaik welcomed Giriraj Singh's demand stating that Naveen Patnaik has been working for the people of Odisha for the last 24 years with devotion and sincerity. "It's a welcome statement... Naveen Patnaik has been working for the people of Odisha for the last 24 years with devotion and sincerity. If this recognition comes, we will welcome it. Whether it comes or not, Naveen Patnaik is above all this," the BJD leader said.

Giriraj Singh seeks Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, should be conferred upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Singh expressed this sentiment in Begusarai, his Lok Sabha constituency, praising Nitish Kumar, a current ally of the BJP, and Naveen Patnaik, a former alliance partner whom the BJP ousted from power earlier this year.

"Bihar was known for decrepit roads, schools and buildings until the ascent to power of Nitish Kumar, who took the state to new heights. Likewise, Naveen Patnaik served Odisha for so many years. Leaders like them deserve the highest honour, like Bharat Ratna," he said.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik should be given Bharat Ratna, demands Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Also Read: Mumbai local: Railway to run 12 special trains to manage rush on New Year, check details here