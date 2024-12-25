Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik should be given Bharat Ratna, demands Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bharat Ratna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, should be conferred upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Singh expressed this sentiment in Begusarai, his Lok Sabha constituency, praising Nitish Kumar, a current ally of the BJP, and Naveen Patnaik, a former alliance partner whom the BJP ousted from power earlier this year.

"Bihar was known for decrepit roads, schools and buildings until the ascent to power of Nitish Kumar, who took the state to new heights. Likewise, Naveen Patnaik served Odisha for so many years. Leaders like them deserve the highest honour, like Bharat Ratna," he said.

NDA government will be formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar

On former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, the BJP leader further said that the NDA government will be formed again in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

"No one should be in confusion. Lalu ji may try a million times but Bihar assembly elections will be held under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and NDA government will be formed again in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister for so many years. Today's children who have turned thirty have not seen Lalu ji's jungle raj," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav had alleged, "The BJP has assumed control of the chief minister's office. Four close aides of Kumar, of whom two are in Delhi, are in touch with the BJP leadership. Amit Shah is clearly at work." The RJD leader had made the remark in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reluctance to affirm, at an event hosted by a private news channel, that Kumar will be the NDA's face for assembly polls in Bihar.

Samrat Chaudhary on NDA face for Bihar election

Earlier, Nitish's party Janata Dal United had also clearly said that the NDA alliance will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. JDU MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and party working president Sanjay Jha had said that their party stands strongly with the NDA and will remain so.

At the same time, BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary has also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight the Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "NDA is working under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi and will continue to contest elections under the leadership of both the leaders," he said.

Notably, the elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are likely to be held at the end of 2025.

(Report: Santosh Srivastava)

Also Read: PM Modi launches Ken-Betwa River link project in MP's Khajuraho | How will it help farmers?

Also Read: Atal Bihari Vajpayee 100th birth anniversary: President Murmu, VP Dhankhar and PM Modi pay tributes