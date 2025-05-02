National Herald case: Delhi Court issues notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over ED chargesheet The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on June 26, 2014.

New Delhi:

On Friday, a Delhi court issued formal notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi concerning the National Herald money laundering case. The development follows a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has alleged financial irregularities involving top Congress leadership.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne took cognizance of the ED’s chargesheet and emphasised the importance of due process, stating, “The right to be heard at any stage breathes life into a fair trial.” The court scheduled the next hearing for May 8, where it will decide on the issuance of formal summons after hearing arguments from the legal representatives of the accused.

The case originates from a 2014 complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, which led to an investigation by the ED beginning in 2021. The central issue revolves around the now-defunct National Herald newspaper and its parent company, Associated Journals Limited (AJL). According to the ED, AJL’s assets were effectively transferred to a newly formed not-for-profit company, Young Indian, in which both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hold substantial shares.

The agency has alleged that Congress provided an unsecured loan of approximately Rs 90 crore to AJL, which was subsequently assigned to Young Indian for a nominal sum of Rs 50 lakh. This, the ED contends, enabled Young Indian to take control of AJL's real estate assets—estimated to be worth over Rs 2,000 crore—across several major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

The ED has claimed that this financial arrangement involved money laundering amounting to nearly Rs 988 crore and has named several Congress figures in its charge sheet.

Reacting to the court developments, the Congress party has strongly criticised the central government and accused it of using investigative agencies for political vendetta. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge recently addressed leaders in New Delhi, calling the case part of a larger conspiracy to malign senior party members. “There is a clear attempt to target our leaders, including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, through misuse of institutions,” he said.

The Congress has consistently maintained that Young Indian operates as a not-for-profit entity, denying any wrongdoing in the acquisition of AJL or its properties.

As the legal battle continues, the upcoming hearing on May 8 will be crucial in determining the next course of action in this high-profile political case.