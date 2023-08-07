PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The 9th National Handloom Day will be celebrated at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on August 7 (Monday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi mark his presence at 12 noon at the venue, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. During this programme, PM Modi will launch the e-portal of 'Bharatiya vastra evam shilp kosh' – a repository of textiles and crafts that has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the statement said.

According to the statement released by Prime Minister's office, over 3,000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors will join the programme. It will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) institutions and various state handloom departments.

The statement said, PM Modi has always been a firm proponent of giving encouragement and policy support to the artisans and craftsmen, who are keeping alive the country's rich tradition of artistry and craftsmanship.

Guided by this vision, the government started celebrating National Handloom Day, with the first such celebration being held on August 7, 2015.

The date was specifically chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905, and encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

