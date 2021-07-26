Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Nation will never forget sacrifice made by gallant heroes of Kargil conflict: Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior Indian military officers paid homage to the fallen heroes on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Singh laid a wreath in the honour of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during India's victory in 'Operation Vijay' in 1999, also known as Kargil conflict.

In his message in the visitors' book at the National War Memorial, Singh recalled the valour of the bravehearts of the Kargil conflict, saying that nation will never forget the sacrifice made by the gallant heroes of Indian Armed Forces.

He added that the grateful nation will always be indebted to their courage and continue to follow their ideals.

In a tweet, Singh said the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers will inspire the generations to come.

Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain also paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

Senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present on the occasion.

During the Kargil conflict, the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army, with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF), overcame insurmountable odds, hostile terrain and inclement weather to win against the enemy that had occupied dominating heights.

On this momentous occasion, the proud nation is celebrating the victory by remembering the fallen heroes through various events across the country.

India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the Indian Army's victory against Pakistan in 1999. The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.

