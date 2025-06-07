Nasir Dhillon: Pakistani cop-turned YouTuber at center of spy ring, recruited people in India at ISI's behest The former Pakistani cop has come under the radar for his involvement in a wide espionage network. Investigating agencies suspect that hundreds of former Pakistani police personnel are engaged in this racket.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough in the espionage investigation, a new key figure from Pakistan has come into the spotlight after the earlier revelations involving ‘Madam N.’ Nasir Dhillon, a former sub-inspector in Pakistan's Punjab Police and now a YouTuber, has come under intense scrutiny for being the mastermind of spy ring in India and promoting the Khalistani propaganda.

The former Pakistani cop has come under the radar for his involvement in a wide espionage network and recruiting people for ISI. Investigating agencies suspect that hundreds of former Pakistani police personnel are engaged in this racket. The arrest of Jasbir from Punjab was a significant development, as he revealed that Nasir Dhillon had introduced him to an ISI agent and arranged a meeting with the agent in Lahore.

Made podcast with Jyoti Malhotra

Dhillon reportedly maintained contact with many Indian YouTubers, befriending them and facilitating their connections with ISI agents. He was also in contact with Jyoti Malhotra, with whom he even conducted a podcast. According to the investigation, Nasir Dhillon would give spying assignments to Indian YouTubers after introducing them to ISI operatives.

Further evidence also points to Nasir Dhillon’s association with another individual named Danish, deepening the scope of this espionage network. This disclosure exposes how former Pakistani police personnel like Dhillon were being used to expand ISI’s influence through social media platforms and covert operations.

Used YouTube channel to spread propaganda

Sources revealed that Dhillon has been using his digital platform to spread anti-India propaganda and incite communal tensions in Punjab. Acting at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, Dhillon’s content targets the Indian state and its institutions, particularly the Punjab Police.

He has posted multiple videos on social media inciting unrest over sensitive issues like the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab’s Kotkapura area. In these videos, he directly addresses Sikh personnel of the Punjab Police, urging them to abandon their uniforms and retaliate violently in the name of community justice.

“What is the use of wearing such police uniform which does not benefit the community?” he is heard saying in one of the videos. He adds provocatively that “till the time blood is not shed, the fate of our community will not change.”

His statements are seen as part of a larger conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony in Punjab and aid Khalistani elements in expanding their network in India.

ISI-Khalistan nexus

The ISI-Khalistan connection is well-known, and Dhillon’s videos serve as a fresh example of how this nexus is operating digitally to target India. In one of his videos, Dhillon claims to support Sikhs in India and Pakistan equally, portraying Pakistani Sikhs as brothers to those in Indian Punjab. He also offered support to Indian police personnel who align with the Khalistani narrative, effectively attempting to sow dissent within Indian law enforcement.

These provocative videos, many of which have gone viral, are part of a calculated strategy by Dhillon and his handlers to create unrest and divide communities. Authorities are currently reviewing the content and further investigating the digital and logistical network supporting Dhillon’s activities.