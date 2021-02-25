Ready to talk to farmers anytime: Agri minister Narendra Singh Tomar as farm protest continue

Image Source : PTI Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House complex.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday over the ongoing farmers protest said that they have held 12 rounds of talks with the farmers and are ready to talk to them anytime.

Over implementing the new reforms, Tomar said that they can't implement the farm laws as the matter is with Supreme Court. The SC constituted committee is yet to submit its feedback.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers would march to the Parliament if the three agricultural laws are not taken back.

Speaking to IANS, Tikait said, "A call would be made for taking farm protests to the Parliament."

Tikait claimed that farmers would do farming on the lawns located near Parliament and when the crop would mature, the government could analyse the financial yield of the crop.

He further said that a Parliamentary Standing Committee should be formed and monitor this and then the government would get to know about the gains and losses related to it.

While speaking to IANS, Tikait also said that the movement would spread to other states such as Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

