40 lakh tractors will march to Parliament if farm laws not taken back, Rakesh Tikait warns

Image Source : PTI Rakesh Tikait says farmers will march to Parliament if laws not repealed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers would march to the Parliament if the three agricultural laws are not taken back.

"Our next call will be for a march to Parliament, and not just 4 lakh tractors but 40 lakh tractors will go there if farm laws are not taken back," BKU leader Rakesh Tikat said at a farmers rally in Sikar, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Responding to Tikait's 40 lakh tractor march comment, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "GoI is committed to double farmers' income & work towards agriculture's welfare. Discussions have been held many times, if they've a point to raise even now, we're ready to discuss."

"A call would be made for taking farm protests to the Parliament," said Rakesh Tikait while speaking to IANS.

Tikait claimed that farmers would do farming on the lawns located near Parliament and when the crop would mature, the government could analyse the financial yield of the crop.

ALSO READ | ‘Sahabzaade’ has lost it, Giriraj Singh responds after Rahul Gandhi repeats Fisheries Ministry gaffe

He further said that a Parliamentary Standing Committee should be formed and monitor this and then the government would get to know about the gains and losses related to it.

While speaking to IANS, Tikait also said that the movement would spread to other states such as Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Historic increase in MSP, doing everything possible to double farmers' income: PM Modi

Latest India News