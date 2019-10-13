Narendra Modi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram

Image Source : FILE PM Narendra Modi

After being one of the most followed leaders on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has also surged on Instagram, way ahead of other global leaders. Modi is the most followed world leader on this platform with 30 million people following his Instagram account.

On Instagram, he is ahead of US President Donald Trump as well as former US President Barack Obama. Modi is also the only world leader to reach the 30 million followers' milestone.

In September, Modi's Twitter follower count crossed 50 million.

Modi who has been a constant user of the the micro blogging platform ever since his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He has off late taken keen interest in sharing photos and videos on Instagram as well.