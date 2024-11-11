Centre extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's tenure until July 2026

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

In a significant development, the Central Government on Monday (November 11) extended the tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who was set to retire on November 30 this year. In a notification released, the Centre announced the extension of Misri’s services until July 14, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension of Vikram Misri as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on November 30 for a tenure up to July 14, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d),” the government notification read.

It is pertinent to note that the provisions of FR 56 (d) allow for the extension of a foreign secretary’s service beyond the date of superannuation in the public interest.

Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary on 15 July 2024

Vikram Misri, who assumed charge as Foreign Secretary on July 15, 2024, is a career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service. He has served in different capacities during his extensive tenure as a government official. During his assignments in New Delhi, particularly in the Ministry of External Affairs, he worked on the Pakistan desk and was also part of the staff of former Foreign Ministers I.K. Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee.

He has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and worked under three Prime Ministers of India: I.K. Gujral, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi, as their Private Secretary.

In his overseas assignments, Ambassador Misri has served in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad, and Washington D.C. He was also the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and the Consul General of India in Munich.

Significantly, Ambassador Misri was appointed as India’s Ambassador to Spain in 2014, Ambassador to Myanmar in 2016, and Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, where he served from January 2019 to December 2021.