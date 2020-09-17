PM Modi turns 70: 11 Inspiring Quotes from the Prime Minister

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: An artist makes a painting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday. PM Modi turns 70 today. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)

Today marks the 70th birth anniversary of Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of world's largest democracy. More than 49 million people across the globe follow PM Modi on Instagram. From top leaders to common people, the Prime Minister inspires many. IndiaTvNews.com brings to you some inspiring quotes from Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, from the President of India to the leaders of opposition parties, several prominent personalities extended best wishes to the PM on his birthday. On Wednesday, members of Bharatiya Sindhu Sena cut a 70 feet long cake to celebrate ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a Gujarati family in Vadnagar. He was the third of six children born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben. Modi used to help his father sell tea as a child and later he ran his own stall. He was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. Modi led the BJP in the 2014 general election which gave the party a majority in the Indian lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, the first time for any single party since 1984.

On PM Modi's 70th birth anniversary, here are some of his powerful quotes:

Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction. Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi Once we decide we have to do something, we can go miles ahead We should remain students for lifetime. You should be ready and yearn to learn from every moment of life. Image Source : INDIATVNEWS We should remain students for a lifetime. You should be ready and yearn to learn from every moment of life, says PM Modi IT + IT + IT; Indian Talent + Information Technology = India Tomorrow. An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one. Image Source : INDIATVNEWS An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one. This country has not been made by politicians, kings or governments. It has been made by farmers, labourers, our mothers and sisters, and youth. Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Once we decide we have to do something, we can go miles ahead, says PM Modi The 21st century is an era of knowledge. If poverty is to be abolished in this century it can be abolished only through knowledge. My experience in Gujarat shows that howsoever big a problem might be, it is not insurmountable if we have the will to act. We do not need ‘act’ but action. Image Source : INDIATVNEWS IT + IT + IT; Indian Talent + Information Technology = India Tomorrow, says PM Modi Mind is never a problem. Mindset is. Education makes life self-reliant. It inspires man to live with dignity in the society.

