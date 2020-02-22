Image Source : FILE Names of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from school event ahead of Melania Trump's visit

The names of CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dropped from the school event where Melania Trump is scheduled to visit. According to Delhi Government Sources, both were to attend the programme since the school comes under Delhi Government.

US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, might cut short his stay in Ahmedabad to accommodate for a likely Agra visit, news agency IANS reported on Thursday. Quoting sources, it said Trump's visit to Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati is most likely to be canceled.

During Trump's visit to India, it is quite possible that the two nations may sign defense deals in the overture. Sources on Wednesday said the two sides do not want to rush in finalizing a trade deal, adding that they would take a decision only after considering a long-term view on the same. However, sources indicated that some defense deals may fructify during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies)

