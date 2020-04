Image Source : PTI Nagpur: 4 new coronavirus cases reported; tally rises to 63

Four more coronavirus cases have been reported from Kanpur today taking the overall tally in the city to 63. As per reports, 12 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city while one has succumbed to the sickness. As many as 50 patients have been admitted in Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Medical College.

The four people found COVID-19 positive today were institutional workers at ht Nagpur MLA office.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have notched up to 3,323 including 201 deaths.

