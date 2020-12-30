Wednesday, December 30, 2020
     
Govt declares entire Nagaland 'disturbed area' for six months

The government on Wednesday declared the entire state of Nagaland a "disturbed area" for six months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2020 17:34 IST
